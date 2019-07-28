Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Here are the recalled products:
- HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz packet with expiration dates of July 10, 11 and 15, 2021, and UPC code: 0 41220 79609 0
- Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz package with an expiration date of July 8 and 9, 2021, and UPC code: 0 78742 24572 0
The recall notice on the FDA website states the following:
"These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing's customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products."
Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control reports.
The "Best By" date information on each package can be found on the top part of the back of the package.
The product is sold in certain grocery stores located in Washington, DC and the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.
No other "Best By" dates are being recalled.
If you bought one of these products, please discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers can also call the Customer Service Center at 1-800-847-5608 or e-mail customerservice@chg.com for more information.