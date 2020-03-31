Health & Fitness

Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow spread of COVID-19

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart will begin conducting temperature checks for all of its employees as they arrive to work.

The company said infrared thermometers will be sent to all of its stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs in the next three weeks.

Any workers who have a temperature of over 100 degrees will be asked to return home, the company said. Sick employees can return to work when they've been free of a fever for three days.

Walmart said masks and gloves would also be sent to all of its locations for employees to use, while also practicing social distancing and hand washing.

It's the company's latest move to keep customers and workers safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Walmart, along with Target, Acme and H-E-B in Texas, added sneeze guards to its registers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswalmartcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: 20 Philly police officers, 14 firefighters test positive for COVID-19
Pa. officials announce 14 additional COVID-19 deaths; cases top 4,800
Philly schools closed until further notice
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Boy among 5 shot during party in Philadelphia
Vandals spray paint Hahnemann hospital owner's home
Show More
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
Eagles join NFL teams to defer season-ticket payments
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News