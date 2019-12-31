Health & Fitness

Want success for resolutions? Set realistic goals, experts say

It's about that time. Many people are making New Year's resolutions.

Many have tried in the past to lose weight only to give up a few weeks in, so some fitness experts have some tips.

It all comes down to setting realistic goals, and trying to achieve them through activities you enjoy.

Don't try to force yourself to do exercises you hate.

Exercise should be fun.

Also, be realistic about the time you can regularly commit to exercise.

"Maybe you only have 20, 30 minutes three days a week. Start from a place where we can build success. You can always add more," said Danielle Johnson, a wellness physical therapist with the Mayo Clinic's Healthy Living Center.

And be honest with yourself about what you can stick to.

If you're not, you're more likely to quit, and regret it.

Then that regret can hamper your efforts in the future to lose weight or get healthy.

So set realistic goals and be nice to yourself. Everyone slips from time to time.
