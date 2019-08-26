Health & Fitness

Study: Warm bath or shower before bedtime can improve sleep

If getting to sleep and staying asleep is a challenge, do what kids do before bed - take a bath.

A review of past studies found that a warm shower or bath from one to two hours before bed cut one third off the time it takes to fall asleep.

The study also shows people spent more time asleep, rather than tossing and turning.

The warm water actually helps cool your body, which gets the sleep cycle going.
Report a correction or typo
