The Edge Fitness Club

Karen Rogers tours the brand new Edge Fitness club in Cherry Hill, one of 5 new locations in the Philadelphia area, as they expand in the area with monthly memberships ranging from $9.99-$29.99.Multiple locations: Cherry Hill, Delran, Deptford, Washington Township and Northeast Philadelphia opening in summer.----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.