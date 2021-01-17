Building It Better Together Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Racial Inequities in Healthcare

CEO Panel:

Doctors/Health Professionals Panel:

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Thiswill put a spotlight on the racial inequalities within our healthcare system.Tamala Edwards moderates this conversation with a panel of local Doctors of color discussing how the COVID-19 crisis has put a spotlight on racial disparities, the issues of implicit bias in treatment, the socio-economic factors leading to sub-par care in underserved communities, and how to increase Diversity and Inclusion advancement in leadership.Tamala also talks solutions and forward thinking initiatives with two local CEO's of the largest hospital systems in Southeastern Pennsylvania as they signed a pledge with 11 other hospitals stating 'racism is a health crisis'.And Health Reporter Ali Gorman offers important tips for patients to make sure they are getting the best care from their providers.Pres. & CEO, Main Line HealthPres. & CEO, Jefferson HealthPresident, Riddle Hospital, Main Line HealthCenter for Health Equity & Promotion, University of PennER Physician, Author - "The Beauty in Breaking"Cardiologist, Corrieluscardiology.comWatch previous COVID-19 Town Halls: