6abc Town Hall Healthcare

Building It Better Together Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Racial Inequities in Healthcare

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- This Building It Better Together Town Hall will put a spotlight on the racial inequalities within our healthcare system.

Tamala Edwards moderates this conversation with a panel of local Doctors of color discussing how the COVID-19 crisis has put a spotlight on racial disparities, the issues of implicit bias in treatment, the socio-economic factors leading to sub-par care in underserved communities, and how to increase Diversity and Inclusion advancement in leadership.

Tamala also talks solutions and forward thinking initiatives with two local CEO's of the largest hospital systems in Southeastern Pennsylvania as they signed a pledge with 11 other hospitals stating 'racism is a health crisis'.

And Health Reporter Ali Gorman offers important tips for patients to make sure they are getting the best care from their providers.

CEO Panel:

Jack Lynch
Pres. & CEO, Main Line Health

Dr. Steve Klasko
Pres. & CEO, Jefferson Health

Doctors/Health Professionals Panel:

Shelly Buck
President, Riddle Hospital, Main Line Health

Kevin Ahmaad Jenkins, PhD
Center for Health Equity & Promotion, University of Penn

Michele Harper

ER Physician, Author - "The Beauty in Breaking"

Dr. Sanul Corrielus
Cardiologist, Corrieluscardiology.com

Watch previous COVID-19 Town Halls:
COVID Vaccine - Fact Vs. Fear
COVID-19 and the Holidays
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 vaccinetown hall meeting6abc town hall healthcarecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6abc Town Hall: COVID Vaccine - Fact Versus Fear
WATCH - 6abc's Town Hall - COVID and the Holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after 25-year-old Temple grad gunned down while walking dog
Philadelphia-area and beyond increases security after FBI warning
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
USPS mailboxes temporarily out of service near NJ capitol due to security measures
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright but blustery to end weekend
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
More TOP STORIES News