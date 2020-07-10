Wearing a mask at the Jersey Shore is required, but many say it's too hot

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy is now requiring mask-wearing outdoors when social distancing is not possible around non-household members."I didn't know that in New Jersey you have to wear a mask everywhere," said Naaman Houseal, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.Many at Wildwood said it's too hot to wear a mask, and that they felt they were socially distanced and only staying with their families, so they didn't need to."It's beaming like it is straight sunny and hot," said Derrick Kennedy, from North Philadelphia, "And making me sweat like it's just straight hot today."Lots of young people we spoke with said they don't think about wearing a mask while on the sand."The beach isn't a place where you should be worried about anything, it's about having a good time with your friends," said Zach Laub, from Allentown, Pennsylvania.Many said they don't see the need to wear a face covering around their close friends."We hang out all the time like we're at each other's houses all the time," said Anthony Hornung, from Allentown.Murphy said the transmission rate of the virus is increasing in New Jersey."There's a lot of people out here not wearing a mask," Namiah Carson, from Newark.While you don't have to wear a mask eating outside, you do if you're waiting in line for food on the boardwalk."It is better than the alternative of being in the hospital, of being sick and catching this virus," said Carson.Wildwood's beach patrol captain said daily meetings with lifeguards include how to approach people not following the rules."Of course we do get some people who have no regard for the rules that are put in place by the governor and the municipality," said Ed Schneider, captain of Wildwood's Beach Patrol. "And they do interact closely and we don't like to see that."Jesse Feria said he has to turn lots of people away from the t-shirt store he works at because they refuse to wear a mask inside."They act like if it was a normal summer," said Feria, "That's hurting the business down here, all the locals that rely on the summer season to get us through the winter."