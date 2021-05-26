Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States and is a major cause of disability for adults.
On this Weekend Extra, Jessica Boyington talks to Dr. Michelle Smith, a Neurosurgeon with Main Line Health.
Dr. Smith helps us understand the different kinds of stroke, why a stroke is a medical emergency, and how immediate intervention can lead to better outcomes.
6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of well ahead philly. Visit wellaheadphilly.com for health information and wellness tips.
Advanced Stroke Care - A Conversation with Main Line Health
health & fitnessmlh weekend extra
