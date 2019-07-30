mlh weekend extra

Main Line Health is helping Philly families live well longer

Gina Gannon catches up with PhD Sharon Larson of Main Line Health to see how they are tackling the unique health needs of the local community. Plus, a brand new online community where you can find useful health information.

6abc and Main Line Health introduce Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more

