'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save 5-month-old baby boy's life

Waukesha, WIS. -- A Wisconsin family is pleading for help after their 5-month-old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition that requires a liver transplant to save his life.
The family has two children with the same condition and both are on the liver transplant list, according to ABC affiliate WISN in Milwaukee.
Marcus Albers and his brother suffer from a rare disease called Immunodeficiency 47.
"We were told that Marcus has weeks to live and that was a week and a half ago so it's pretty dire," Marcus' mother, Whitney McLean, said.
The parents found out about Marcus' diagnosis while McLean was pregnant.
Marcus' parents and other family members have been screened and none qualify as a donor so they are asking for people to come forward to help save their son's life.
"He's fighting, so we have to fight," McLean said.
If you wish to help the family, click here for information on how to get tested or to make a donation.
