West Nile seeing one of worst years on record for human cases

West Nile seeing one of worst years on record for human cases: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 25, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Summer is over, but the risk of West Nile virus isn't. In fact, this is prime time for new cases.

Blame it on the change of seasons - as summer ends, birds and other animals that mosquitoes typically feed on begin to go elsewhere.

So with fewer of them, we, humans become more likely to be targeted and this is already one of the worst years on record for human cases.

Pennsylvania has had 41 cases so far - including 11 in Philadelphia, and 8 in the surrounding counties. There have been 2 West Nile deaths in Lebanon and Lancaster Counties.

Cases in New Jersey have reached a record high of 31, with 2 deaths in North Jersey.

And Delaware has 4 cases in New Castle County, including the state's first West Nile death in 6 years.

So to protect yourself - especially in this rainy weather - make sure to empty any standing water outside your house, even if you have to do it every few days.

If you have a swimming pool, and it's covered, don't let water accumulate on top.

And even though it's cooler outside, don't forget to use insect repellent, especially at dawn or dusk.

