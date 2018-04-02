AUTISM

Light it Up Blue for World Autism Awareness Day 2018: What you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

On April 2, members of the autism community will don blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On April 2, the world will turn blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

It's all part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the autism community that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism. Supporters are encouraged to wear blue clothing and post to social media using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue to raise awareness.

In addition, landmarks around the world will turn blue in support of the cause. Niagara Falls, the United Nations, the Empire State Building, the White House and state government buildings are just a few of the landmarks to glow blue on April 2 in years past.

On World Autism Awareness Day and throughout April, which is Autism Awareness Month, local organizations hold a variety of events and educational activities to help the public learn more about autism spectrum disorder, which impacts 1 percent of the world population.
