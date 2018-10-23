HEALTH & FITNESS

What you should know about the adenovirus

What you need to know about the adenovirus outbreak - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 23, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A viral outbreak at a North Jersey nursing and rehabilitation center has taken the lives of 6 children and sickened 12 others.

New Jersey's Health Department says the adenovirus outbreak is at the Wanaque Center in Haskell.

We are still learning the details of what happened at this center, but adenoviruses are a group of somewhat common viruses that can cause a variety of illnesses including the common cold.

They're highly contagious but in most cases, they just cause mild illness.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, pink eye and diarrhea.

But kids with a suppressed immune system or other chronic medical problems can be at a much greater risk for serious infections and the strain seen at this facility is known to cause problems in communal settings with fragile patients.

