Coronavirus

Coronavirus with asthma: What the CDC says you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic

Those with asthma may be at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC put out guidelines for those with the respiratory condition based on what is currently known about the spread and severity of the new virus.

COVID-19 can affect the respiratory tract, or nose, throat and lungs. The virus can cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.

RELATED: COVID-19 making you anxious? Here are some tips that may help
EMBED More News Videos



The best way to prevent serious illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, but those with asthma should also clean their hands often, stay home as much as possible, stay away from those who might be sick and avoid sharing personal household items like cups and towels. They should also clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

CDC officials said asthma medication should be taken exactly as prescribed, and those with asthma should ask their doctors about creating an emergency supply of prescription medication in case they have to stay at home for an extended amount of time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcillnessasthmacoronavirusu.s. & worldcenters for disease controlvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
NJ governor orders many businesses closed, residents stay home
Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor orders many businesses closed, residents stay home
2nd death reported in Pennsylvania, 371 positive cases
18 more cases of COVID-19 in Philly, total now at 85
Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing businesses | FULL LIST
Gov. orders Delaware beaches to close amid COVID-19 outbreak
2 men, teen shot in Tioga-Nicetown
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Show More
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
'Suspected' COVID-19 case shuts down Montco Wawa
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents
'It's Always Sunny' stars raising money for Philabundance
SATs and ACTs postponed amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News