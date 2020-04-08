Philadelphia among cities being watched by White House as potential coronavirus hot spot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is one of the cities that the White House is concerned about as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
Speaking on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx - who is leading the White House response to COVID-19 - said there is growing optimism that the virus is loosening its grip on the hardest hit areas.
She said New York City, for example, may be hitting its plateau as the number of hospitalizations drop.
But, that comes as experts narrow their focus on what could be emerging hot spots, and Philadelphia is among them.
"We are concerned about the metro area of Washington and Baltimore. We are concerned right now about the Philadelphia area," Birx said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 4,777 confirmed cases in Philadelphia. A total of 78 people have died.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city continues to see cases among clusters or congregate settings including nursing homes and jails. Fifty-eight inmates have tested positive for the virus.
Farley said he is hopeful the number of positive cases will begin to plateau in the not too distant future. He said, however, the number of deaths will continue to rise over the next days and weeks.
Dr. Birx stressed the importance of maintaining the stay-at-home strategy to avoid the worst - and to stave off what she said could be second wave of infections.
