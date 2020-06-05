Coronavirus

World Health Organization advises wider use of face masks in coronavirus hotspots

The World Health Organization is changing its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and is now recommending that in areas where there is widespread transmission, people should wear masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transport and in shops.

In a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said people over age 60 or those with underlying medical conditions should wear a medical mask in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. WHO has previously only recommended that health care workers, those sickened by COVID-19 and their caregivers wear masks.

Tedros emphasized that "masks on their own will not protect you from COVID-19" and emphasized the importance of hand-washing, social distancing and other measures. He added that health workers in areas with widespread transmission should now wear medical masks in all areas of health facilities and not just those with confirmed COVID-19 patients, saying that doctors working in cardiology or other wards, for example, should continue to wear a medical mask even if there are no known coronavirus patients.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskworld health organizationcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stay-at-home order lifted, Philly area moves to yellow phase
Pa. restaurants open their outside seating as yellow phase begins
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
What you need to know about the EIP stimulus debit cards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order lifted, Philly area moves to yellow phase
Pa. restaurants open their outside seating as yellow phase begins
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Again
Man serving time for Philly child's murder let freed on bail
Golf pro's mother speaks out after deadly Montco storm
Ocean City police sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech
Murphy to name first black woman to state's Supreme Court
Show More
2.5M new US jobs added in May, defying economists' expectations
12-year-old boy injured in possible shark attack
Attorney: Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death followed Chauvin's orders
Buffalo video: Officers suspended, Cuomo supports charges
Man shot and killed in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News