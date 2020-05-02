Pa. Secretary of Health explains why barber shops, nail salons won't reopen in yellow phase

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced 24 counties in northern Pennsylvania will move from the red to yellow phase, easing stay-at-home restrictions, some businesses that have been closed for weeks are questioning why that will not change.Beginning next Friday, stay-at-home orders will be lifted and retail shops can start to reopen in those 24 counties, but gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues will remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place.The counties where pandemic restrictions will be eased are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.During a Saturday afternoon press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine responded to those business owners' inquiries that they could reopen safely following the proper precautions."This is a virus that's transmitted through respiratory droplets and through the air and then on surfaces where those respiratory droplets might lie. Even if people are wearing a mask - we've always said my mask protects you and your mask protects me and the community can be protected - it's not 100%," Levine said. "And if you're with someone in close contact for a period of time, probably more than 10 minutes or more, than this virus can be transmitted."Levine explained these types of businesses will remain closed in the yellow phase due to the style of services and activities being offered."By definition those professionals, in addition to licensed massage therapists, provide services that do not allow for social distancing of being six feet away and thus they will not be able to participate in their activities in the yellow zone," Levine said.She said the department does not believe these owners are being treated unfairly and they understand this is a very challenging time for everyone affected."The governor and I have spoken about the challenges that have faced Pennsylvanians who have had to stay home, who aren't working. It's very challenging and economically challenging," she said, adding, "However we are dealing with an extremely contagious virus and a very dangerous virus and a global pandemic so we have to take care of the public safety."Levine said the governor and the Department of Health have taken a measured approach in implementing the safety and social distancing measures for the state, and will do the same as it pertains to reopening."We're taking that same measured approach in terms of how they will be lifted with zones going from red to yellow and eventually from yellow to green," Levine said.___CASESThe Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.This brings the statewide total to 48,305.The department also reported 64 new deaths. The death toll in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19 now stands at 2,418.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; andNearly 27% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.There have been 187,071 patients who have tested negative.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,827 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,148 cases among employees, for a total of 9,975 at 478 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Approximately 2,989 of the total cases are in health care workers.In Philadelphia, the Department of Public Health reported 390 additional cases, bringing the citywide to 15,527.There were 67 new deaths reported in Philadelphia, bringing the total to 705.The Department of Public Health reports 964 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals.The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.___STATE PARK, FORESTS REOPENING PLANSState officials have announced plans to reopen some state park and forest facilities in Pennsylvania.The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Saturday that public golf courses at Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest were authorized to reopen as of Friday.All nine marinas in state parks will be open to the public next Friday or on their usual opening date. At least one restroom in day use areas and in marinas at state parks and forests statewide will be open to the public as of next Friday.On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf lifted some pandemic restrictions on 24 largely rural counties in the northwest and north-central regions of Pennsylvania, moving them from red to yellow in the state's color-coded reopening plan. The most heavily populated areas, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, will remain locked down, Wolf said.In counties in the yellow phase, state park and forest facilities including offices, campgrounds, and the Nature Inn at Bald Eagle will be open to the public on May 15, state officials said. Cabins in those areas won't be open until June and campgrounds and cabins in all other state parks will remain closed.___POULTRY PLANT PROTESTA car caravan of activists protested Friday outside the facilities of a Lebanon County poultry processor where they say dozens of workers have been infected with the coronavirus.At least one worker at Bell & Evans has died, and the husband of another worker who tested positive also died, according to Make the Road Pennsylvania, an advocacy group for Hispanic immigrants, which is advocating on behalf of the plant workers.Activists say the family-owned company has failed to keep workers safe and hasn't been transparent about the extent of the outbreak. They want the plant shut down for cleaning, among other demands."Bell & Evans has failed to protect these workers and that failure cost their lives," said Maegan Llerena, the group's executive director.An email was sent to the company seeking comment.Meat and poultry processing facilities around the country have been stricken by the virus. The outbreak temporarily closed at least four meat processing plants in Pennsylvania.