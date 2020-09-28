PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a hold on many things - even our routine healthcare.
But as hospitals and health providers continue to reopen and create safe, sanitized environments, health experts are recommending we put preventative screenings back on our to-do lists. For women, mammograms are perhaps, one of the most important of those screenings.
6abc's Jessica Boyington welcomes Dr. Catherine Carruthers to Weekend Extra to discuss why mammograms are so important.
Dr. Carruthers, a breast surgeon at Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr Hospital, shares her expertise with us.
6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more
Main Line Health | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Sponsored Content
Why you shouldn't delay your mammogram appointments due to COVID-19
Early detection and regular screenings save lives and increases the chances of survivorship.
Sponsored Content
MLH WEEKEND EXTRA
More Videos