Health & Fitness

Wide plie - Today's Tip

Shoshana has workout for you - no equipment needed!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot at South Philly gun shop
Several ATMs vandalized overnight in Philly
Protesters hit with tear gas on I-676
Residents stocking up on guns to defend against looters
Pa. Primary: Polls open, Wolf moves deadline to count mail-in ballots
AccuWeather: Comfortable Today Stormy Tomorrow
2 women injured jumping from second story of burning home
Show More
3 injured in apartment fire above Boost Mobile store
Crash leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt in Philadelphia
Officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities
2 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
SEPTA resume services Tuesday after curfew
More TOP STORIES News