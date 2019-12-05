Health & Fitness

Windows at work improve productivity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WPVI) -- If your workplace has windows, you're probably more productive.

A new study from the Mayo Clinic shows offices with windows, providing natural light and views of the outdoors improve workers' performance.

And they are more satisfied with their jobs.

In an experiment, they had volunteers spend 14 weeks working in a variety of environments.

In the end, outdoor views won out.

Study leaders say humans are hard-wired to be close to nature
