feel good

Woman accidentally breaks 'cancer-free' bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- It's a significant moment for anyone to 'ring the bell' as they finish treatment for cancer, but this may be the most excited reaction yet.

KTRK-TV reports, Darla Jaye says she was so excited to finish her last round of radiation for breast cancer at Harris Health Systems in Houston, Texas that she literally broke the bell.

New video shows Jaye gleefully ringing the bell until she accidentally flings the clapper to the floor.

Jaye can be seen laughing as she peeks underneath the bell to find a way to reattach the clapper.

She said, "I looked forward to this day since February."

SEE ALSO: Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer

The tradition of ringing a bell following cancer treatment has been around for at least two decades, when it was introduced at MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1996.

Patients who finish treatment mark the occasion by making a loud noise, symbolizing the restoration of balance, harmony and life energy.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Irve Le Moyne, a patient with head and neck cancer, installed the very first brass bell at MD Anderson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasbreast cancersocietyu.s. & worldcancerfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Boy With Custom Gritty Prosthetic Leg Gets Perfect Surprise
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire
Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Dangerous Heat Wave moves in
Hahnemann University Hospital announces closure plan timeline
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
POLL: Would you move your car to make room for street sweepers?
Mayor cancels planned gay pride flag-raising ceremony
Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Superior Court
Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted corpse photos: police
Show More
'Filthadelphia': How did Philly's reputation get trashed?
Trenton residents and officials preparing for heat
Philly pools on free swim schedule, other ways to safe in heat
Roxborough homeowner watches video of break-in during shore vacation
More TOP STORIES News