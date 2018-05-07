Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia

A woman on a flight from Philadelphia to Cleveland is trying to reconnect with two doctors who, she says, helped save her life mid-flight.Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Spencer suffers from an auto-immune disease. During the flight, she had an allergic reaction so intense it sent her into anaphylactic shock.Fortunately, there were two doctors on board who gave her four EpiPen injections to buy her time until she could get to a hospital.The plane made an emergency landing in Pittsburgh.Spencer spent the night recovering in a hospital.She heads to the Cleveland Clinic on Monday to see if she is a good match for new trials related to her chronic illness.One of the doctors who helped her is from that very same hospital.Spencer already has plaques she'd like to present to them.------