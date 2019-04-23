'I shouldn't really be here': Woman learns to sing again after infection takes legs, hand and voice

Last summer, Felicia Gussman of North Texas caught an infection after a hospital visit."When I woke up I couldn't talk whatsoever," says Gussman.Doctors told her husband she only had 48 hours to live. She lost her legs and a hand, but somehow survived.Still, she had to overcome something else--she lost her voice. A vocal flap remained paralyzed after she woke from a coma.She kept her faith, and one day when she awoke, her voice was back."I shouldn't really be here. I'm very blessed and lucky to still have a life," said Gussman.With help from therapy, she is making great progress in her recovery.And now, she's using her voice to inspire others to stay positive.