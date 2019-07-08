Health & Fitness

Woman suing L.A. fertility clinic claims she gave birth to someone else's babies in IVF mix-up

LOS ANGELES -- A couple in New York City is suing a Los Angeles fertility clinic, alleging they gave birth to someone else's children after an IVF mix-up.

The New York Post says after a failed attempt at IVF, the CHA Fertility Center unthawed more of the couple's female embryos and the woman got pregnant, but the couple says sonograms showed the woman was actually carrying boys.

The clinic dismissed it, saying sonograms aren't definitive.

Then in March, the woman gave birth to a pair of boys, neither of whom shared the couple's Asian ethnicity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesmedicalnew yorkpregnancyfertilityviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Second suspect arrested in murder of Camden man
Police: 2 men shot inside Philly corner store
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philly port seized
NYC to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
3-year-old girl killed at New Jersey campground identified
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach
Man found dead in bathtub after being missing for weeks
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
More TOP STORIES News