HEALTH & FITNESS

Women and Heart Disease

Sponsored by
    

This year, 6abc and the American Heart Association are teaming up with Jefferson Health Network and Independence Blue Cross to help prevent heart disease in women. Heart disease is a prevalent issue in women of all ages and ethnicities. Every year, 1 in 3 deaths in women are directly caused by heart disease and stroke. But, 80% of deaths related to heart disease can be prevented. Healthy lifestyle choices, and awareness about risk factors can help women feel empowered to beat the statistics. Learn more about American Heart Association's efforts in the fight against heart disease here. We all have a reason to live heart healthy.
February 1, 2019 - National Wear Red Day
Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health, which is why we encourage you to wear red on National Wear Red Day on February 1st.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwomen and heart disease
HEALTH & FITNESS
First child flu-related death reported in Pennsylvania
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
Preventing hypothermia during this bitter cold blast
GOP senator pledges insulin probe as Congress holds hearings
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Rescuers called to 'large pileup' during snow squall on Rt. 222
Feds indict powerful Philly union boss, councilman, others
Kenney: It's sad, disappointing when these things happen
AccuWeather: Snow squalls today, dangerous cold on the way
What is a snow squall?
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City
3 people injured in house fire in Hunting Park
Show More
Trump says 'wall' must be part of lawmakers' border deal
Saint Laurentius School reopens in Fishtown
N.J. family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
Witness: Attackers shouted gay slurs in Center City assault
Fan finds golden ticket, wins Eagles season tickets
More News