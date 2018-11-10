HEALTHCHECK

Women more at risk of heart attack than men

Women more at risk of heart attack than men. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

It appears that women are more at risk of heart attack than men.

That's due to several risk factors such as smoking, diabetes and high blood pressure.

British researchers have found that women who smoked more than tripled their chance of suffering a heart attack.

For men, it was doubled.

One theory is that doctors discuss the danger more often with men.

And, women often don't recognize the signs of heart attack or focus on their risk.

