HEALTH & FITNESS

Women's reproductive life may play part in risk of dementia

EMBED </>More Videos

Study examines women's pregnancies and Alzheimer's risk - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A report from this week's international Alzheimer's conference says a woman's reproductive life may play a big role in her risk of dementia.

Women with 3 or more children had a lower risk, however, those with 3 or more miscarriages had a much higher risk.

Because age is also a factor, doctors used to assume more women developed Alzheimer's because they live longer.

They now suspect it may be due to hormone-related changes in the brain.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckAlzheimer's Diseasealzheimerspregnant womanpregnancy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What causes brain freeze and how can you avoid it
Group calls to remove chemicals, food colorings and preservatives from kids' food
What is salmonella?
Today's Tip: Gluten Sensitivity
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman killed, daughters injured in Mercer Co. house collapse
Video shows suspect in multiple West Philadelphia sex assaults
Accused DJ impersonator arrested in Virginia
'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly
Duck boat that sank, killing 17, raised from Missouri lake
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado in Lehigh Valley
AccuWeather: Very Humid, Spotty Downpours
Show More
Pence speaks at Philadelphia Sheraton
Indictment: Worker sought bribes from Sandy victims
Flooding concerns continue in Chester County
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
More News