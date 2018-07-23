Women's reproductive life may play part in risk of dementia

A report from this week's international Alzheimer's conference says a woman's reproductive life may play a big role in her risk of dementia.Women with 3 or more children had a lower risk, however, those with 3 or more miscarriages had a much higher risk.Because age is also a factor, doctors used to assume more women developed Alzheimer's because they live longer.They now suspect it may be due to hormone-related changes in the brain.------