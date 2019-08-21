Working long hours put you at greater risk for stroke, study says

Working long hours consistently can be both physically and emotionally draining. And according to a new study, it may also put you at a greater risk for stroke.The study looked at more than 140,000 people and found those who worked more than ten hours a day for at least fifty days a year were more likely to have suffered a stroke.The link was even greater for people who worked long hours for ten or more years.People who work longer hours often don't have a healthy diet, have increased stress and high blood pressure.These are all risk factors for stroke and when you're working a lot, it leaves less time for exercise.The study highlights the importance of finding a healthy work-life balance."Make sure that your stress level is well-controlled, and you can try something like yoga, or breathing exercises even; something to really kind of get away from work. Because if you don't, it can have some effects on your health," sadi Dr. Pravin George, Cleveland Clinic.He also recommends taking advantage of your company's wellness program if there is one. Many give incentives for keeping healthy habits.Another thing that can help is scheduling in break times during the day to go for a walk or even meditate if you can.And bringing your lunch with you will also help you to make better food choices during your workday.