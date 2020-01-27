Health & Fitness

Local fitness gurus offer workouts and wellness tips for 2020

By Bethany Owings
New Year, New You!

We have some fitness trends that could help you achieve your 2020 goals. From LeBron James' favorite workout to wellness walks with goats, we have something for all levels of fitness.

Owner Liz Gilinger brings the VersaClimber workout to Philadelphia in her brand new CoreFit Studio in Royersford, PA. The high-intensity low-impact workout is said to be a favorite among athletes like Lebron James, and celebrities, too!

VersaClimber at CoreFit Studios | Facebook
332 Main St, Royersford, PA 19468

Join a community goat walk at the Awbury Arboretum - they happen all the time! They're free, a fun work-out and good for the soul!

Get Paris Fit| Facebook
Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St, Philadelphia, PA 19138

Noel Davis is a 27-year-old archaeologist turned personal trainer following a life-altering automobile accident a few years ago. Now, she specializes in rehabilitation, and helping you become the best version of you.

Get Paris Fit | Website | Instagram
221 Vine Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscenter city philadelphiaroyersford boroughhealthfyi phillyfyi fitness
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Fans remembering Kobe Bryant as hard worker with impeccable drive
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Penn Charter investigating possible case of coronavirus
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Bucks County man pleads guilty in mysterious explosions
Show More
New LA mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant outside Lower Merion High School
1 injured after stolen tow truck crashes into multiple cars; driver sought
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
More TOP STORIES News