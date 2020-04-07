World Health Day 2020: Take time to thank nurses on front lines of coronavirus crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6077190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.

Tuesday, April 7, is World Health Day, and this year, the World Health Organization is asking everyone to thank nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.WHO designated 2020 the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and in global times of crisis, they are often the first and only point of care in their communities."Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response -- providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies. Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response," WHO's website reads.In the United States, several health care workers have died or become seriously ill. Others are moving to hotels, tents and other temporary housing to protect their loved ones -- even as they risk exposing themselvesDr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, called health care workers "brave warriors.""Not only are [they] giving life-saving treatment to people, but every single day, [they're] putting themselves at risk for themselves and their family. I just think that the American public owes a phenomenal debt of gratitude for these people, and they should just salute them in every way you can," he said. "When you see health care workers, just applaud them."