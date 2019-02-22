Yo-yo dieting bad for your health and your heart

We know yo-yo dieting isn't good for your waistline. And it turns out going up and down on your weight and other numbers can also be bad for your heart.We're talking about health numbers such as your blood pressure, your cholesterol and your blood sugar level.A study looked at information from 6-million people over nearly 6 years.Researchers found even if you don't have diabetes or heart disease, if these numbers, along with your weight are fluctuating, it puts you at a greater risk for heart attack and stroke.The ups and downs tend to put more strain on the heart. To prevent problems, it's best to monitor your health numbers. If they are elevated, start to make slow changes."What we want to do is start setting up habits that can be taken for the next 30,40,50, 60 years. And if we do that, we tend to see slow decreases in weight and blood pressure, but really slow and steady wins the race more than anything else," said Dr. Luke Laffin. Cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.------