Yoga Hive Philly brings yoga for all levels to East Passyunk

Looking for a new spot to practice yoga? A new business is here to help. Called Yoga Hive Philly, the studio is located at 1914 E. Passyunk Ave. in East Passyunk.
Are you a complete newbie? The studio offers classes like Power Yoga level 1, which teaches the basics of proper alignment, poses and technique for anyone new to yoga, as well as conscious breath with a vigorous and mindful flow.
Ready for more? Power 45 is a faster, energetic flow class that builds strength, endurance, flexibility and concentration. Variations and modifications are offered by the teachers so that each student can practice at his or her own individual level.
The studio also offers various special events, including Equestrian Yoga, located at a farm in Medford, New Jersey, with an equine rescue organization, and Acro-Yoga, in which Rob Li teaches students how to combine yoga with acrobatics. (See the website for more details.)
With 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp, Yoga Hive Philly is off to a positive start.
Yelper Kelly L. wrote, "Cute space, great prices, awesome instructors, fun events -- what more could you want in a yoga studio? They are the only one of their kind in South Philly."
Jason I. added, "This studio gives both a workout and the calming feel I look for in a yoga class. I highly recommend this yoga studio as one of the best power yoga studios in Philadelphia."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yoga Hive Philly is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
