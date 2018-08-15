FACE TRANSPLANT

Suicide attempt survivor is the youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history

EMBED </>More Videos

A suicide attempt survivor is the youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history.

Blanca Rios
A suicide attempt survivor is getting a second chance after receiving a historic face transplant.

Katie Stubblefield, 21, is the youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history.

At 18, she tried to kill herself by shooting herself in the face with a hunting rifle in a bathroom of her Mississippi home.

Stubblefield survived but was critically injured, having lost her forehead, nose and sinuses, mouth, and the bones that make up the jaws and front of the face. Her eyes remained but were badly damaged.

Stubblefield doesn't remember the suicide attempt. Her parents had to tell her and it shocked her.

She was on the transplant list for over a year before a donor was found. Andrea Schneider, 31, a mother who died of a drug overdose, was a match. Her family agreed to donate Schneider's face.
Stubblefield is using her story of survival to raise awareness.

The U.S. has seen an increased rate of suicide in recent years.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthface transplantu.s. & worldsuicidehealthcheck
FACE TRANSPLANT
Man with 3 faces: Frenchman gets 2nd face transplant
More face transplant
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chemicals in Lifetime Fitness pool sicken children
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Exercise your options: Check out 2 new spots to practice yoga in Philadelphia
Early school start times are bad for children's health, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect in Cheltenham Walmart shooting: "I'm sorry"
Officials: Husband shoots wife in Delco, leads police on chase
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Report details sex abuse by more than 300 Catholic priests
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on Pa. priest sex abuse report
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Rescuers comb concrete and steel after Italy bridge collapse
AccuWeather: Heating Up Today
Show More
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
1 shot in Hamilton Twp., Mercer County
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Transgender candidate makes history with win in Vermont governor primary
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
More News