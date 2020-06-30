Staying safe this July 4th holiday weekend amid rising COVID-19 cases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With health experts warning the pandemic is far from over, many states and cities are urging everyone to take precautions - especially as we approach the July 4th holiday weekend.Families have been cooped up and they're ready to get out and celebrate. But whether it's a day at the beach, the pool, or at a barbecue, you still have to practice precautions.Outdoor activities are best. The virus is less likely to spread outside than inside.But make sure where you're going isn't crowded and you can still spread out to keep six feet distance from people not in your household.If you're going to a pool, proper disinfection will kill the virus. COVID-19 doesn't spread through water, but it does spread through respiratory droplets and close contact with someone infected, so it's still important even at the pool to avoid crowds."Going to the pool, I think, is fine and depending on how many people are in and around the pool, less people is better," suggests Dr. Frank Esper from Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.When you can't practice social distancing, you should wear a face covering and of course if you or anyone in your family isn't feeling well, stay home.Finally, if you have plans to travel out of the state, check on where you're going and the infection rate there.This summer is all about having "Plan B" because, unfortunately, the virus is still spreading and things are still very unpredictable.