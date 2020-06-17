Hearing loud booms in Philly? They are probably fireworks

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Loud explosions have been vibrating across Philadelphia for the last several nights - keeping residents from sleep and determined to document the source.

"It's always like 9, 10 p.m., and at first we didn't know what it was," said Marquita Spraggans.

Residents initially thought the sound were ATMs exploding after a string of incidents following the May unrest, which the ATF is currently investigating.

"My entire apartment shook when the ATM across the street was hit with dynamite. This was not the same sound," Sam Kap said.



Over the last several weeks, police and fire have responded to at least 137 explosions. Fifty have been related to ATMs.

While the use of fireworks in the city was made legal last July, some residents have started a fireworks task force hoping to end that.

"We're disrupted night after night with loud booms," sad Jean Gajary, who just started at the fireworks task force.

The group's first meeting was Tuesday night.

"We have a dog who is terrorized every night," he said.

"I was a little bit relieved that it wasn't anything too serious. It was just people trying to enjoy themselves," said Dennis Grove..

Those interested in more information on the task force can call 215-292-4426.
