Heart Arrhythmia's and Rhythm Disorders: Symptoms, Risks and Treatments

Chat with experts from Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira about Heart Arrhythmias and Rhythm disorders, including A-Fib. Learn about risk factors , symptoms, diagnostic testing and treatment options.
Farooq A. Padder, MD, FACC, MHRS, FRCP(UK)
Farooq A. Padder, MD, FACC, MHRS, FRCP (UK), is a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Inspira Health, with over 16 years of experience caring for the communities of South Jersey. Dr. Padder received his Medical Degree from the University of Kashmir, India. Subsequently, he then obtained his postgraduate certifications from Kashmir and the United Kingdom. He continued his medical training by completing his residency in internal medicine and cardiology at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and his fellowship training in Cardiac Electrophysiology at Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Prior to joining Inspira's cardiology practice, Dr. Padder served as a full-time faculty member at Drexel University of Medicine.
Dr. Padder's areas of expertise incorporates all arrhythmia types including atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, and those patients potentially experiencing AFib. Additionally, Dr. Padder has extensive training and knowledge in device implantation, including pacemakers, defibrillators and other monitoring devices.
Dr. Padder is a member of the Heart Rhythm Society and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology as well as the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom. Dr. Padder has authored and co-authored several published manuscripts in both National and international journals.
Andrea Russo, MD
Andrea Russo, MD, is a board certified cardiologist and director of electrophysiology and arrhythmia services at Cooper University Health Care. Currently, Dr. Russo serves as president of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), the International Society of Electrophysiologists with over 10,000 members internationally and professionals from more than 70 countries. Founded in 1979, it is the leading resource on Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology in the world. She has served on numerous HRS committees and task forces, including the Scientific Sessions Program Committee, and is a member of the Heart Rhythm Journal editorial board.
Dr. Russo received her medical degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. She did her residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA and her fellowship training in cardiology and electrophysiology at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ. She serves as professor of medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden.
Heart Arrhythmia's and Rhythm Disorders: Symptoms, Risks and Treatments
