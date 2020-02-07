Heart Arrhythmia's and Rhythm Disorders: Symptoms, Risks and Treatments

Join our experts from Cardiac Partners at Cooper and Inspira to discuss everything about heart arrhythmia s and rhythm disorders including AFib-from risk factors to symptoms, diagnostic testing, treatment options and more.
Farooq A. Padder, MD, FACC, MHRS, FRCP(UK)
Farooq A. Padder, MD, FACC, MHRS, FRCP (UK), isa board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Inspira Health, with over 16 years of experience caring for the communities of South Jersey. Dr. Padder received his Medical Degree from the University of Kashmir, India. Subsequently, he thenobtained his postgraduate certifications from Kashmir and the United Kingdom. He continued his medical training by completing his residency in internal medicine and cardiology at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, NY, and his fellowship training in Cardiac Electrophysiology at Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA.Prior to joining Inspira's cardiology practice, Dr. Padder served asa full-time faculty member at Drexel University of Medicine.
Dr. Padder's areas of expertise incorporates all arrhythmia types including atrial and ventricular arrythmias, and those patients potentially experiencing AFib. Additionally, Dr. Padder has extensive training and knowledge in device implantation, including pacemakers, defibrillators and other monitoring devices.
Dr. Padder is a member of theHeart Rhythm Society and is aFellow of the American College of Cardiology as well as the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom. Dr. Padder has authored and co/authored several published manuscripts in both National and international journals.
Andrea Russo, MD
Andrea Russo, MD,is a board certified cardiologist and director of electrophysiology and arrhythmia services at Cooper University Health Care. Currently, Dr. Russo serves as president of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), the International Society of Electrophysiologists with over 10,000 members internationally and professionals from more than 70 countries. Founded in 1979, it is the leading resource on Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology in the world. She has served on numerous HRS committees and task forces, including the Scientific Sessions Program Committee, and is a member of the Heart Rhythm Journal editorial board.
Dr. Russo received her medical degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. She did her residency at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PAand her fellowship training in cardiology and electrophysiology at Cooper University Hospitalin Camden, NJ. She serves as professor of medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan Universityin Camden.
Heart Arrhythmia's and Rhythm Disorders: Symptoms, Risks and Treatments
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News