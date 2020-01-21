Health & Fitness

Chronic stress, exhaustion tied to irregular heart rhythm disorder: Study

A new study says chronic stress and exhaustion - better known as burnout - could be a factor in irregular heartbeats known as AFib.

After following 11,000 men and women for 20 years, European doctors found that those suffering from burnout were more likely to develop AFib.

It's the most common heart rhythm problem and the leading cause of stroke in the U.S.

Study leaders say managing stress should be a priority for doctors and patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckstressu.s. & worldheart disease
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News