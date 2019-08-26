PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.
The yard is located off the 6700 block of Essington Avenue. Plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles from our Sky 6 camera.
The fire started just after 7:30 p.m.
No word on a cause at this time.
Heavy smoke billows from Southwest Philadelphia junkyard fire
