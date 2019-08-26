Heavy smoke billows from Southwest Philadelphia junkyard fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The yard is located off the 6700 block of Essington Avenue. Plumes of black smoke can be seen for miles from our Sky 6 camera.

The fire started just after 7:30 p.m.

No word on a cause at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
