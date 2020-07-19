WEATHER ALERT
Excessive Heat Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Dense Fog Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Heinz Wildlife Refuge reopens gates to its beautiful social-distance hotspot
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency beginning Monday
Accuweather: Excessive Heat Warning Continues
Manco & Manco Pizza to partially reopen Sunday
Fire rips through Horsham apartment complex
Families finding ways to cool off during heat wave
1 dead after double shooting
Kanye West to hold first presidential campaign event
Show More
Warning for business owners looking to pivot during pandemic
Politicians confuse late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings for John Lewis in social posts
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
COVID-19 cases top 100K in Pennsylvania
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News