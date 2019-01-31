Looking forward to continuing my work on behalf of the people of the City of Philadelphia at today's Council Meeting! #PHLCouncil pic.twitter.com/dTecVkQ8fh — Bobby Henon (@BobbyHenon) January 31, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5112911" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennifer Arbittier Williams, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announces charges against union leader John Doughtery and City Councilman Bobby Henon.

Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon is set to be arraigned Thursday, one day after an indictment was announced against him and a powerful union boss.Labor leader John Dougherty was indicted on embezzlement and fraud charges along with Henon, who allegedly did Dougherty's bidding.Henon requested a leave from his duties at city council Thursday.Henon's arraignment had been scheduled for Friday, but it was moved up due to an apparent scheduling conflict with his lawyer.Dougherty is still scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.Henon, a 6th District councilman, has repeatedly maintained he has done nothing wrong.Henon had tweeted Thursday morning he was looking forward to being at the city council public meeting.If he had appeared, it would be the first time he had been seen publicly since the indictments were announced Wednesday.However, Henon requested a leave from his duties for Thursday.Federal investigators allege Henon strong-armed Comcast, allegedly saying he was willing to slow a vote on a cable franchise if Comcast did not hire a union contractor favored by Dougherty.Henon also allegedly use L&I authority to temporarily shut down the installation of an MRI machine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia until the work was done by a union crew.With the alleged abuse of L&I workers, Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke was asked if council would investigate the situation."They don't work for me, first of all. Second of all: if it's proven to be true, that's obviously problematic," he said.Clarke said L&I works for Mayor Jim Kenney, not city council.A staffer for Clarke emphasized that Philadelphia has a home rule charter, which gives a lot of authority to the mayor, and issues such as this would only be looked at by the mayor, not city council.-----