Councilman Bobby Henon not at Philadelphia city council meeting, arraignment scheduled today

EMBED </>More Videos

Councilman Bobby Henon not at Philadelphia city council meeting, arraignment scheduled today. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on January 31, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon is set to be arraigned Thursday, one day after an indictment was announced against him and a powerful union boss.

Labor leader John Dougherty was indicted on embezzlement and fraud charges along with Henon, who allegedly did Dougherty's bidding.

Henon requested a leave from his duties at city council Thursday.

Henon's arraignment had been scheduled for Friday, but it was moved up due to an apparent scheduling conflict with his lawyer.

Dougherty is still scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

DOCUMENT: Read the full indictment here



Henon, a 6th District councilman, has repeatedly maintained he has done nothing wrong.

Henon had tweeted Thursday morning he was looking forward to being at the city council public meeting.



If he had appeared, it would be the first time he had been seen publicly since the indictments were announced Wednesday.

However, Henon requested a leave from his duties for Thursday.
Federal investigators allege Henon strong-armed Comcast, allegedly saying he was willing to slow a vote on a cable franchise if Comcast did not hire a union contractor favored by Dougherty.

Henon also allegedly use L&I authority to temporarily shut down the installation of an MRI machine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia until the work was done by a union crew.
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Arbittier Williams, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announces charges against union leader John Doughtery and City Councilman Bobby Henon.



With the alleged abuse of L&I workers, Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke was asked if council would investigate the situation.

"They don't work for me, first of all. Second of all: if it's proven to be true, that's obviously problematic," he said.

Clarke said L&I works for Mayor Jim Kenney, not city council.

A staffer for Clarke emphasized that Philadelphia has a home rule charter, which gives a lot of authority to the mayor, and issues such as this would only be looked at by the mayor, not city council.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarrestAction News Investigationnew jersey newsunions
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
3 teens charged in shooting that left woman injured
Show More
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
Cops and kindergartners: Officers on duty read to Camden kids
Looking at the 2-hour delay difference in temps, wind chills
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
More News