Herd of goats employed to help solve erosion issue in Delco

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers, health care workers push back against Philly school plan
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
Pregnant woman shot in head in Strawberry Mansion
Montco coach, party attendees not cooperating with tracers: Official
Bucks County to provide face shields for students
Tech entrepreneur targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects
Show More
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
New restrictions in Pa. as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly officials delay plan to close protest camp along Ben Franklin Parkway
Wawa planning to add drive-thru to NJ store
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
More TOP STORIES News