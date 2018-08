Secret Dining Gardens

Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather as much as you can so Jeannette Reyes rounds up some restaurants with little secret gardens.1617 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148215-271-82991521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-546-1521614 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-625-3700701 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-930-8538----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.