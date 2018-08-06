FYI PHILLY

Laurel, Russet highlight Philly's secret dining gardens

Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather here are four restaurants with little secret gardens to help you do that.

Secret Dining Gardens
Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather as much as you can so Jeannette Reyes rounds up some restaurants with little secret gardens.

Laurel | Facebook
1617 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-8299

Russet | Facebook
1521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521

The Good King Tavern | Facebook
614 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700

Southwark | Facebook
701 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-930-8538
It's the last gasp for summer, and we're finding fun things to do and restaurants to try before fall arrives.

