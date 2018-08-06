Summer is all about getting out and enjoying the weather as much as you can so Jeannette Reyes rounds up some restaurants with little secret gardens.
Laurel | Facebook
1617 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-8299
Russet | Facebook
1521 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-546-1521
The Good King Tavern | Facebook
614 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-625-3700
Southwark | Facebook
701 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-930-8538
----------
