UNC Charlotte campus shooting: Chancellor identifies 2 victims who were killed, 4 who were injured

Philip Dubois told ABC News that the four injured victims are expected to make a full recovery.

A day after the deadly shooting on the campus of UNC Charlotte, Chancellor Philip Dubois is sharing the identity of those who were killed as well as those who were injured.

Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were both killed, Dubois told ABC News.

All four of the victims who were injured are expected to make a full recovery, Dubois said, adding that only three are still in the hospital. Dubois plans to visit them on Wednesday.

The four who were injured are Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20. Alramadhan's family is traveling from Saudi Arabia, Dubois said.

