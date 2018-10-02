Heroin mill found in barbershop in Trenton

The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force ended a seven-month investigation last week with two arrests, and the seizure of heroin, pills, and guns.Two men have been arrested in connection with a heroin mill that was being run out of a Mercer County business.53-year-old Ruben Stouth was arrested last week after police say they saw him making drug transactions in Trenton.During the ensuing investigation, they searched the Dominican Salon and Barber Shop on Spring Street, where they found a working heroin production and packaging facility.Officials have also arrested 48-year-old Robert Alicea, a resident of the home attached to the barbershop.Both men are facing multiple charges.------