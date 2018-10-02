Heroin mill found in barbershop in Trenton

EMBED </>More Videos

Heroin mill found in barbershop in Trenton. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on October 2, 2018.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Mercer County Narcotics Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force ended a seven-month investigation last week with two arrests, and the seizure of heroin, pills, and guns.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a heroin mill that was being run out of a Mercer County business.

53-year-old Ruben Stouth was arrested last week after police say they saw him making drug transactions in Trenton.

During the ensuing investigation, they searched the Dominican Salon and Barber Shop on Spring Street, where they found a working heroin production and packaging facility.

Officials have also arrested 48-year-old Robert Alicea, a resident of the home attached to the barbershop.

Both men are facing multiple charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsheroindrugsillegal drugsarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Officials: Mail suspected of ricin sent to the Pentagon
Viking statue at Boathouse Row toppled, sent into Schuylkill River
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Montgomery woman convicted in the death of her dog
Show More
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
Car wanted in connection to murder at N.J. youth football practice
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at SW Philadelphia tow yard
More News