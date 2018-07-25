Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees. Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact and will post updates here. — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 25, 2018

Heavy downpours are soaking parts of central Pennsylvania, causing evacuations and forcing an amusement park to close for the second time this week.Hersheypark announced it will be closed Wednesday."Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees. Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact..." Hersheypark tweeted.The park closed Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also are closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek. The creek is swollen following days of heavy rain.Forecasters say heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through the day. That rain could only make the situation worse.------