Hersheypark Sweepstakes rules

Hersheypark Sweepstakes:
I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)
WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA
19131(Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Sponsor").
II. ELIGIBILITY
Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older at time of
entry"; and who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are eligible to enter.
Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and
interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc.,
6ABC and 6abc.com, and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company , any organizations responsible for
sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize,
and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and
household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members"
shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household
members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.
III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants must click on the 6ABC Hersheypark Sweepstakes link under the
Promotions section on the 6abc website: 6abc.com/promotions/. Entrants will be asked to select one of
four words (Family, Water, Coaster, Happy) that best describes what Hersheypark means to them.
To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a registered Member of OneID.
Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.
SWEEPSTAKES COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRY The Hersheypark
sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes ") begins on or about Sunday, June 2
nd
, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Eastern
Time ("ET") and ends on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Sweepstakes Period").
Entrants may submit multiple entries per day during the Sweepstakes Period. All
entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 16th, 2019. Proof of entering information on the entry
form is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected in
connection with this Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at
http://disneyprivacycenter.com/.
If a mobile device is used to enter the Sweepstakes, standard data charges may apply. Consult your
carrier.
To enter the Sweepstakes, you must have a registered member account of Disney/ABC/ESPN
(the "Member Account"), which is administered by One ID.
Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to your Member Account
with your user name or email address and password and following the entry instructions. If you login to
your Account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is
required in order to login to your Account and participate in the Sweepstakes.
Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may create a Member Account free of charge by following
the registration prompts and
notification to the potential Winner or return of the e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2)
attempts will result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential Winner will
be required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days of transmission, an Affidavit of
Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if
applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents").
If potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours as set forth
above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential
Winner cannot attend the performance on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned
as non-deliverable, if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these
Official Rules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be
forfeited and potential Winners will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate
winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.
In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by
the natural person who is the authorized holder of the OneID e-mail account. "Authorized account holder"
is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online
service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for
assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.
Final determination of winners are always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all
rules and procedures.
V. PRIZE(S)
One (1) Winner will win a Hersheypark fun pack which includes the following:
- 4 one day admission tickets to Hersheypark
- 4 Hersheypark All-Day Drink Deals
Once winner is confirmed, someone will send out the tickets and vouchers directly from
the station.
APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE OF PRIZES: The approximate retail value ("ARV") of the
prize is $475. The ARV's of all prizes are furnished by Prize Provider. If the actual value of the prize is
less than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.
All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions
may apply.
Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS
Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.
Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but
Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.
Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or preemption of
show/event/meeting or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill this
element of the prize. This element of the prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomes
impractical or impossible to fulfill this element, Sponsor's only obligation will be to provide the remainder,
if any, of prize.
VI. RELEASES
By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, Judges
and/or the Sweepstakes administrator, which shall be final in all respects.
By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to
release WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, and Hershey Entertainment &
Resorts Company their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and
promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents,
representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and
assigns and Facebook/Instagram (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims,
injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes
and/or acceptance or use of the prize.
Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for
any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize,
including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all
warranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subject to the manufacturer's terms and therefore
winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee.
Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state
of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a
winners' list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated
to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information
or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.
VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST
Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry
process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or
other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical
or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.
List of winners and these Rules will be posted on 6abc.com for at least 30 days after winner(s) are notified
or announced.
