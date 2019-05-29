Hersheypark Sweepstakes rules

Hersheypark Sweepstakes:I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA19131(Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Sponsor").II. ELIGIBILITYEntrants must be legal residents of the 50 United States who are 18 years of age or older at time ofentry"; and who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are eligible to enter.Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, andinterns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc.,6ABC and 6abc.com, and Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company , any organizations responsible forsponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize,and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family andhousehold members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members"shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Householdmembers" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTERNO PURCHASE NECESSARY.During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants must click on the 6ABC Hersheypark Sweepstakes link under thePromotions section on the 6abc website: 6abc.com/promotions/. Entrants will be asked to select one offour words (Family, Water, Coaster, Happy) that best describes what Hersheypark means to them.To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a registered Member of OneID.Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.SWEEPSTAKES COMMENCEMENT DATE AND DEADLINE FOR ENTRY The Hersheyparksweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes ") begins on or about Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 7:00 pm. EasternTime ("ET") and ends on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET (the "Sweepstakes Period").Entrants may submit multiple entries per day during the Sweepstakes Period. Allentries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 16th, 2019. Proof of entering information on the entryform is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected inconnection with this Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available athttp://disneyprivacycenter.com/.If a mobile device is used to enter the Sweepstakes, standard data charges may apply. Consult yourcarrier.To enter the Sweepstakes, you must have a registered member account of Disney/ABC/ESPN(the "Member Account"), which is administered by One ID.Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to your Member Accountwith your user name or email address and password and following the entry instructions. If you login toyour Account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which isrequired in order to login to your Account and participate in the Sweepstakes.Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may create a Member Account free of charge by followingthe registration prompts andnotification to the potential Winner or return of the e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2)attempts will result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential Winner willbe required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days of transmission, an Affidavit ofEligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, ifapplicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents").If potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours as set forthabove, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potentialWinner cannot attend the performance on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returnedas non-deliverable, if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with theseOfficial Rules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may beforfeited and potential Winners will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternatewinner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted bythe natural person who is the authorized holder of the OneID e-mail account. "Authorized account holder"is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, onlineservice provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible forassigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.Final determination of winners are always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with allrules and procedures.V. PRIZE(S)One (1) Winner will win a Hersheypark fun pack which includes the following:- 4 one day admission tickets to Hersheypark- 4 Hersheypark All-Day Drink DealsOnce winner is confirmed, someone will send out the tickets and vouchers directly fromthe station.APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE OF PRIZES: The approximate retail value ("ARV") of theprize is $475. The ARV's of all prizes are furnished by Prize Provider. If the actual value of the prize isless than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictionsmay apply.Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRSForm 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, butSponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.Prize is subject to availability. Sponsor is not responsible for cancellation or preemption ofshow/event/meeting or for other circumstances that make it impractical or impossible to fulfill thiselement of the prize. This element of the prize has no approximate retail value, and if it becomesimpractical or impossible to fulfill this element, Sponsor's only obligation will be to provide the remainder,if any, of prize.VI. RELEASESBy participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, Judgesand/or the Sweepstakes administrator, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree torelease WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, and Hershey Entertainment &Resorts Company their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising andpromotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents,representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives andassigns and Facebook/Instagram (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims,injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakesand/or acceptance or use of the prize.Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable forany warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize,including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and allwarranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subject to the manufacturer's terms and thereforewinners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and stateof residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on awinners' list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligatedto use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such informationor materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LISTVoid where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entryprocess and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering orother circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impracticalor impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.List of winners and these Rules will be posted on 6abc.com for at least 30 days after winner(s) are notifiedor announced.