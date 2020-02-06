Fire at a Wynnefield Heights condominium prompts evacuations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Approximately 100 residents were evacuated as a precaution after a fire at a hi-rise condominium building in Wynnefield Heights early Thursday.The fire broke out around 12:35 a.m. at the River Park House Condominiums on the 3600 block of Conshohocken Avenue.Officials said fire crews were focused on an electrical fire on the 10th floor of the building.The fire was placed under control after about 40 minutes.So far there have been no reports of any injuries.