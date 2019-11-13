hidden camera

Hidden camera found in bathroom of Newark real estate office

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- An employee of a real estate business called Newark Police to report the discovery of a hidden camera in the bathroom.

The employee said they found the device in a stall in the women's bathroom at Patterson Schwartz Office at 680 South College Avenue on Monday.

The public would have had access to the bathroom during classes offered at the facility.



Detectives are currently examining the device to determine what video it may have captured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lt. F. Nelson at (302) 366-7100 extension 3119.
