High rip current risk in effect along the shore through Monday night

Shore Concerns: There is an increased risk for rip currents through Tuesday. A constant northeast wind will cause an elevated risk for rips, as well as minor coastal flooding. A reminder to obey the signs at the beach; and only swim where safe. pic.twitter.com/zaitAGHBc4 — Melissa Magee (@Melissa_Magee) August 25, 2019

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rip currents up and down the Jersey Shore kept swimmers out of the water on one of the last weekends of the summer.Dave Vitone owns a house in Ocean City, New Jersey, and came down Sunday to see the erosion on the 9th Street beach."We've been down the last couple days. You see the beach which is getting washed away," said Vitone.Warning flags whipped in the wind on Ocean City and Atlantic City beaches through the weekend.A high rip current risk remains in effect through Monday night.Beach Patrols say those currents could be life threatening.Friends Keira Gibbons and Carly Breen of Lower Merion said they have one more weekend until school starts, and they're hoping next week they can enjoy the surf."It's kinda like too intense to go out in the water today it's not warm," said Keira."We were hoping to go to the beach but guess not," added Carly.